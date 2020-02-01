Des Moines police name officers involved in Friday morning shooting

Police respond to an officer-involved shooting Friday morning on the 1400 block of Capitol Avenue in Des Moines. (Photo: Rachel Droze)

DES MOINES — Two officers with the Des Moines Polic Department have been placed on administrative leave following a Friday morning shooting.

Special Police Officer Charlie Negrete

Special Police Officer Alycia Peterson

Senior Police Officers Charlie Negrete and Alycia Peterson responded to a dispute Friday morning at the 1400 block of Capitol Ave.

Negrete is a 32-year veteran of the force. Peterson is a 30-year veteran of the force.

A woman called in around 6:30 a.m. saying a man had threatened her life.

When the officers arrived, they tried taking the man into custody. Police said that’s when the man started to attack the officers.

The officers first tried tasing the man, but when that didn’t work, they shot him in the torso.

The suspect was still in the hospital in serious condition Saturday morning. As of 11 a.m., he hadn’t been formally charged.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.