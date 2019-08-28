Des Moines Police respond to possible shooting

DES MOINES – Des Moines Police responded to possible reports of a shooting on the city’s south side.

There was a large police presence at 1101 Army Post Road at the South Port Shopping Center around 9:45 Tuesday evening. The center houses Southside Liquor & Tobacco Outlet, Cheese Castle, and Wicked Rabbit, a bar.

Officers blocked off a large area in front of the liquor and tobacco store. A crime scene investigator took photos of a parked car and items on the ground in the parking lot.

There’s no official word from the Des Moines Police Department on what happened.

