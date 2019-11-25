Des Moines police searching for missing person

DES MOINES — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

56-year-old Rodney Dean Alexander reportedly walked away from a group home on the east side of Des Moines around 11:45 this morning. Police say Alexander is mentally disabled and doesn’t usually go anywhere without someone else accompanying him.

Alexander is described as 5’10” and about 210 pounds, balding with brown hair on the sides. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, white canvas sneakers and purple headphones.

Anyone who sees Alexander, or has seen him at any time this afternoon, is encouraged to call 911.