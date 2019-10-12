Des Moines police searching for potential serial bank robber

DES MOINES — Police are looking for a potential serial bank robber in the Des Moines area.

They were called to the First American Bank branch near SW 9th Street and McKinley Avenue Friday morning.

Officers say the suspect implied he had a weapon, but did not show one.

Officers also say the robber was wearing a surgical mask. No other details about the robber’s appearance were disclosed.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said, “The unique thing about this is the physical description of the robber matches one from Saturday.”

“It looks like there’s somewhat of a pattern starting here, obviously opposite sides of town, but we’re going to have to step up our game a little bit to see what’s going on,” he continued.

Des Moines police say the weekend bank robbery was at the Banker’s Trust near 2nd Avenue and Euclid Avenue.