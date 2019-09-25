Des Moines prepares for 16th annual Oktoberfest

The city of Des Moines is gearing up for its 16th annual Oktoberfest!

The event takes place every September in downtown Des Moines near the Hessen Haus Restaurant, Hy-Vee, and the Science Center of Iowa.

Each year, the event features live music, contests, polka dancing, food, and of course, authentic German beer.

Although most people know about the event and what happens throughout the weekend, many do not know how the festival got started here in Iowa.

Some people do not even know how the festival began in Germany.

The event is intended for only those people 21 years of age or older.

