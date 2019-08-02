Des Moines Public Schools undertaking consolidation

DES MOINES–Ahead of the new school year, Des Moines Public Schools says they’re undertaking consolidation that will have affect hundreds of students and staff.

Officials say it’s in response to several years of inadequate state funding.

District leaders are combining Lincoln RAILS Academy with Lincoln High School. Ninth graders will no longer attend classes at the RAILS Academy, meaning Lincoln High School will once again be a grades 9-12 school. The RAILS Academy’s building, on 1000 Porter Avenue, is being renovated to make room for most of DMPS’ student services.

In addition, DMPS is planning to sell an administration building at 2323 Grand Avenue, which is where the district’s human resources and financial services staff work. They will move to the district’s office building at 2100 Fleur Drive.

The district released a list of what it’s consolidating:

Moving to Kurtz Building, 1000 Porter Avenue

Welcome Center (moving Oct. 1)

Center for New Americans

DMPS Virtual Campus

Assessment, Data and Evaluation

English Language Learning

Community Schools (including Metro Kids Care and Community Partnerships)

Climate and Culture

Options Academy

Student Activities

Moving to 2100 Fleur Drive

Human Resources

Financial Services

Moving to Smouse, 2820 Center Street

Special Education

Health Services

Moving to Walnut Street School building, 901 Walnut Street

Gifted and Advanced Learning

District leaders say the Grand Avenue building will be placed on the market later this Fall once all of the staff moves are completed.