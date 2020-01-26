Register endorses Warren

Iowa's largest newspaper says Elizabeth Warren is "Tough and compassionate, pushing an unequal America in the right direction."

DES MOINES — Iowa’s largest newspaper, the Des Moines Register, has given their presidential endorsement to democratic Massachusetts Senator, Elizabeth Warren.

Although Warren wins the coveted endorsement, the Register’s editorial board admitted it was a tough decision. “The outstanding caliber of Democratic candidates makes it difficult to choose just one,” the board wrote in their endorsement.

The board made the case for Warren, saying her ideas are needed at the moment “when the very fabric of American life is at stake.”

“She is a thinker, a policy wonk and a hard worker,” the board wrote. “She remembers her own family’s struggles to make ends meet and her own desperation as a working mother needing child care. She cares about people, and she will use her seemingly endless energy and passion to fight for them.”

The endorsement will appear in the Sunday paper, Jan. 26, while the Iowa caucuses starts just over a week later on Feb. 3.