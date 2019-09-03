Des Moines Renaissance Faire cancels final two weekends citing “financial factors”

DES MOINES — The Des Moines Renaissance Faire announced that it will be canceling the remaining two weekends.

The announcement was posted to their website. According to the post, it is canceled due to financial factors, but the upcoming Quad Cities Renaissance Faire will still be open on September 21 and 22.

Des Moines Renaissance Faire just completed its first weekend of the year from August 31 to September 2, with two additional weekends planned for September 7-8 and September 14-15.

The Des Moines Renaissance Faire had been on a three-year hiatus according to their Facebook page.