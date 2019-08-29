Police: Des Moines shooting considered self-defense, man arrested

DES MOINES — Police say a random shooting this week turned out to be out of self-defense.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Capitol Avenue Tuesday night.

They found Darnell Campbell, Jr. with a gunshot wound to the leg. He told officers an unknown person shot him. Paramedics took him to the hospital for treatment.

However, they say Campbell had assaulted a woman. Police say the female victim shot Campbell in self-defense.

Police say the female victim sustained a head injury that was treated at the scene.

Officers arrested Campbell, where he was taken to the Polk County Jail. He faces a charge of Willful Injury, which is a D felony.