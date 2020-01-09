Des Moines Social Club puts public market plans ‘on hold’

DES MOINES — The Des Moines Social Club is putting plans to create a public market “on hold” following a recent assessment.

Local 5 reported on the plans in September, which supporters said would have included local shops and vendors, along with fresh food grown year-round.

“We are taking the [Project for Public Spaces] results in stride and the board believes it is in the best interest of the community to keep Historic Firehouse No. 1 open and maintain the mission of the nonprofit,” Rob Feeney, Chair of the Des Moines Social Club Transition Board of Directors, said in a statement. “Our number one priority is to ensure this space is sustainable before we take any next steps.”

MALO, cooking classes with Chef Cass, Iowa Circus Arts, Two Rivers Church, Narcotics Anonymous and the Viaduct Art Gallery will remain in place.

