2 charged with murder in shooting of 3 Des Moines teenagers

DES MOINES — The Des Moines Police Department has arrested two suspects following the killing of three teenagers last week.

First responders responded to a residence in the 600 block of East Hackley Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30. Officers arrived on scene and found three people deceased in the home with gunshot wounds.

The victims were identified as 15-year-old Thayne Wright, 19-year-old Devonte Swanks and 16-year-old Malachi Swanks.

Devonte and Malachi are brothers and residents of 619 E. Hackley, and Wright was visiting a friend, according to police.

15-year-old Thayne Wright (left), 19-year-old Devonte Swanks (middle) and 16-year-old Malachi Swanks (right) have been identified as victims in a Des Moines triple homicide

Police have arrested two suspects, 19-year-old Emmanuel Totaye Jr. and 20-year-old Daishawn Gills, in connection to the case. Both are charged with three counts of Murder in the First Degree and one count of Robbery in the First Degree.

Gills is currently in the Polk County Jail on unrelated charges.

Totaye Jr. was taken into custody Tuesday at his home in the 5800 block of SE 8th Street.

Citing the evidence detectives identified, police say the incident took place at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 30.

According to police, detectives identified the following evidence:

Witnesses and additional follow-up investigation placed both Gills and Totaye Jr. with the victims at various times prior to the murders.

A witness indicated that Gills had been observed with a long gun just prior to the murders.

When located by police, Gills had in his possession property confirmed to have belonged to the victims and missing from the residence on E. Hackley Ave

During a search warrant executed on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Totaye residence, property confirmed to have belonged to the victims and missing from the residence on E. Hackley.

