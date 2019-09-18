Des Moines Symphony debuts their 82nd season

DES MOINES– This weekend scenes from Shakespearean and Russian literature are the inspiration as the Des Moines Symphony kicks off their 82nd season with Grammy award-winner and America’s “Instrumentalist of the Year” Gil Shaham.

” Well this year, primarily we’re we’re doing a series of conscious our Masterworks series, which is really our mission. That’s sort of why I refer to as our skeletal structure. That’s why we’re here,” said Maestro Joseph Guinta,” We start off this weekend with it all Tchaikovsky program and one of the great artists of all time, Gild Shaham will be playing with us. Gil has played with every major orchestra in the world has been playing the circuit for about 20 years and really, in my humble opinion, is one of the most brilliant violinist of all time. So it’s going to be great fun.”

For more information, the orchestra’s schedule and to purchase tickets click here.