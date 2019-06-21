Des Moines to have largest skatepark in the U.S.

DES MOINES – The new Lauridsen Skatepark is coming soon to downtown Des Moines right along the Des Moines river.

It is set to be the largest open park in the country with 88,000 square feet of park space.

The park will be composed of three main areas: the lower plaza and pedestrian walk, the main plaza and the snake run, bowl and pool.

The park announced Friday on Twitter that they are now adding extra amenities to the park as well. Including a Spectator Park which will offer views of the whole park and of the future Water Trails project.

The skatepark is set to open this fall weather permitting. The Spectator Park is set to open Spring of 2020.

— DSM Skatepark (@DSMSkatepark) June 21, 2019