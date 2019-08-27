Des Moines vape shop burglarized overnight

DES MOINES — The owners of a local vape shop are asking for help in finding out who burglarized their business.

The O-Zone is a small, family-owned business on Merle Hay Road. Their shop was broken into shortly after midnight on Monday. The thieves stole various vaping products and wrecked the shop.

Luckily, one of the thieves was caught on camera.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: security cameras at the shop caught a glimpse of one of the thieves

This isn’t the first time the shop has been broken into. The owners say the thieves come in, steal money that was going to a good cause, and then take off with a bunch of products.

The owner Loretta Olney said that she is disappointed.

“I’ve put a lot of energy and all my love and money and everything into these pipes and into the store to make it beautiful… most of the people are really great. When you get a bad egg like that it kind of shocks you.”

If you know the person pictured or any other information about who broke into The O-Zone, contact the Des Moines Police Department.