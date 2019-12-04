Des Moines voters to select 2 for city council

Tuesday night runoff elections will decide the final two members of the Des Moines City Council: Ward 2 and the At-Large seat.

Linda Westergaard brought in 49 percent of the November 5 city election votes. But without reaching the threshold of higher than 50 percent of the vote, she and Skip Moore were forced to a runoff.

Moore, a former City Councilman At-Large, came in second in Ward 2 at 38 percent.

The Des Moines City Council At-Large race saw a crowded field back in November, with seven candidates vying for the seat.

Now, it’s been narrowed down to two: Carl Voss received the highest number of votes at 39 percent, with Jacquie Easley finishing second at 20.4 percent.

Polls closed at 8 p.m.