Des Moines Water Works issues boil advisory after water main break at University Court

DES MOINES – A water main break break at University Court and East 21st Street has caused water to be turned off for repairs and a boil advisory for at lease 48 hours.

An alert sent from Des Moines Water Works says that a boil advisory will affect the area including East 21st Street from University Avenue to the north dead end, University Court from East 21st Street to East 20th Court, and East 20th Court from University Court to the north dead end.

Des Moines Water Works advises residents in the area to leave all faucets closed until it is repaired. Once pressure is restored, the area will be under a boil advisory for 48 hours.