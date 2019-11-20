Des Moines will offer free parking spaces in the East Village this holiday season

New free parking spaces will be available in the East Village this holiday season. (Courtesy: City of Des Moines)

DES MOINES– The City of Des Moines says it will offer 133 new parking spots to visitors and residents in the East Village.

According to information released by city officials, the lower level of the newly built parking ramp at E. 4th and Des Moines Street will be opening this Friday, November 22nd.

The best part? City leaders say these 133 parking spaces will be totally free through the end of 2019!

“We’re very excited to open up these free parking spaces during the holiday season and increase access to our East Village shops, restaurants and amenities,” said City Engineer Steve Naber. “The holidays are a wonderful time to showcase our City and we hope everyone can experience what the Historic East Village has to offer.”

After the holiday season, these spaces will no longer be free. The lower level of the parking garage will be closed again beginning on January 1, 2020 for the installation of parking revenue equipment.

Des Moines city leaders say the ramp will reopen for public parking at standard parking garage rates upon completion of the installation.

For more information about downtown parking options, visit parkdowntowndesmoines.org.