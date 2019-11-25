Des Moines woman says robber returned to her home and broke in

DES MOINES — Earlier in November, Local 5 reported on Rebecca Moor, who claimed that a man asking to do odd jobs stole her money and debit cards.

Just a couple weeks later, Moor says the man who introduced himself as “Marvin” is at it again.

“He’s already ruined us,” Moor said. “There is no Christmas and it’s going to be a very unhappy Thanksgiving. I just hope the heck his parents and grandparents are happy with what he’s doing. He’s ruining everybody’s life.”

Moor told Local 5 that just a few days ago, Marvin was at her front door and forcefully entered the home.

The family is now hoping to install security cameras.

The Des Moines Police Department has video of Marvin at locations where he’s attempted to use Moor’s credit cards.

“We have to do what the law requires us to protect the juvenile’s identity while we still try to investigate the crime and identify them and get them appropriately charged if they’re guilty,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming up, now could be a good time if you’ve been thinking about purchasing a home security system.