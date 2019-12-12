Des Moines woman’s visit to food bank motivates her to give back

Megan Ries started the Little 515 Food Pantry to help others who may need food or essential goods

DES MOINES — Megan Ries was on a visit to the Food Bank of Iowa when it hit her how in need some in her community could be.

“And I just felt God’s nudge to say, ‘Hey, there’s an elementary school across the street and what’s something you can do in your own neighborhood?'”, Ries said.

So Ries created the Little 515 Food Pantry, located at 30th Street and Hickman Road, to offer free food for those who need it.

“For a volunteer to take action outside of here and to help alleviate some food insecurity in their neighborhood …. that’s incredible,” said Dylan Lampe with the Food Bank of Iowa.

Some people have even started leaving notes after utilizing the community resource.

“You know, I didn’t think it would make that big of a different,” Ries said. “But it has made a small difference in some people’s lives.”

