Two charged with murder in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES — Detectives made two arrests in connection to a shooting that killed one man last Thursday.

Gregory Samuel Hampton Jr. and Adam Ahmad Ismail, both 18 years old, are charged with one count of murder in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree.

Police identified the 23-year-old killed in a Thursday afternoon shooting as Des Moines resident Rashid Mohamed Ibrahim.

23-year-old Rashid Mohamed Ibrahim

Officers were called to 1613 9th Street in Des Moines around 1:30 p.m., where they found a shooting victim in the complex’s lobby area with a gunshot wound to the torso.

CPR was initiated, and the man was transported to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Des Moines police detectives continue to investigate the incident.

This is the 13th homicide of 2019.