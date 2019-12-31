DHS formally terminates Glenwood Resource Center’s supervisor

GLENWOOD — Iowa Department is Human Services formally terminated the supervisor of a state-run facility for people with disabilities on Monday.

Dr. Jerry Rea was Glenwood Resource Center’s supervisor.

He was placed on administrative leave after the U.S. Department of Justice started an investigation into alleged human experimentation going on at the facility. Here is a copy of the termination letter Rea received Monday.

“Director Garcia has terminated Jerry Rea’s employment with the Department of Human Services effective Dec. 30, 2019,” DHS spokesman Matt Highland said in a statement. “While we are working quickly to hire a new superintendent, Marsha Edgington will remain the interim superintendent of Glenwood Resource Center.”

FIRED | Just got an email from @IowaDHS that Dr. Jerry Rea has been terminated from his position as superintendent of Glenwood Resource Center. That’s the facility at the center of a @TheJusticeDept investigation into allegations of human experimentation. https://t.co/Hpdeabp61E pic.twitter.com/on4fH9DHS2 — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) December 31, 2019

This is a developing story.