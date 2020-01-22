DHS turns to contractor to provide help for Glenwood Resource Center

DES MOINES — Local 5 has learned the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) is getting external help for the Glenwood Resource Center, which is at the center of a federal investigation.

That investigation is determining whether or not human experimentation was going on at the state-run home for individuals with disabilities.

This development comes as Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds toured the troubled facility.

The agency has contacted with Mark Diorio. Leaders said that he will do various things:

Evaluate GRC’s services for compliance to generally accepted practice standards;

Identify areas of needed improvement;

Develop an improvement plan to address areas that need improvement;

Guide the initial implementation of the plan;

Conduct follow-up review of progress of implementation of the plan, and

Coordinate with the medical experts evaluating medical care at the GRC.

DHS has also provided Local 5 a better outline of the timeline of the Department of Justice’s investigation at the Glenwood and Woodward State Resource Centers. Here’s what we know now:

November 22, 2019: The DOJ notified DHS that they were conducting investigations into both centers. As soon as then-director Garcia received the letter from the DOJ, DHS started gathering information, notifying family members, resource center staff, legislators, and began developing “an appropriate and thoughtful response.”

Week of December 2, 2019: then-Director Garcia sent a team on-site to evaluate operations at Glenwood as part of the DHS fact-finding effort.

December 6, 2019: DOJ was onsite at Glenwood

December 9, 2019: Due to the seriousness of the allegations, Director Garcia placed Jerry Rea, the Superintendent of GRC, on administrative leave

December 13, 2019: DHS Director Garcia requested support from the Department of Public Safety to assist in reviewing additional allegations made in the course of her fact-finding efforts

December 23, 2019: The University of Iowa began their 15 week engagement to assess GRC residents involved in the allegations

December 30, 2019: Director Garcia terminated Jerry Rea’s employment

December 31, 2019: DHS contracted with Mark Diorio to provide technical assistance at GRC

January 9, 2020: Diorio began providing technical assistance to GRC

January 16, 2020: The Iowa Board of Medicine notified DHS they are reviewing any studies or experiments conducted at GRC

January 21, 2020: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services arrived onsite to evaluate the Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals survey of GRC

February 1, 2020: DHS is holding a town hall for GRC families and loved ones

February 6, 2020: DHS is holding three staff town halls throughout the day

Week of February 10, 2020: DOJ will be onsite at GRC