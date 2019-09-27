Diocese of Des Moines ordains new bishop

The Diocese of Des Moines is welcoming a new bishop to its ranks.

Bishop-elect William Joensen will be ordained and installed as the tenth bishop of the diocese.

St. Francis of Assisi Church in West Des Moines, the church with the largest capacity within the Des Moines diocese, is the location for the ordination.

There will be a reception for Bishop Joensen immediately following the ordination at the Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines. It is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.

Those without a ticket to the ordination can watch it live here: