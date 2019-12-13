Iowa Department of Transportation director resigns

AMES — The Iowa Department of Transportation has announced that Director Mark Lowe has submitted his resignation.

The Iowa DOT said It takes effect January 10, 2020.

“Governor Reynolds appreciates Director Mark Lowe’s years of service, and has decided to seek a change in leadership as she continues to build her administration,” a spokesman for Gov. Reynolds’ office said in a statement to Local 5.

Lowe wrote the following in his resignation letter:

It’s been a terrific privilege to serve in this position and Governor Reynolds has my sincere appreciation for the opportunity to do so. I have great faith in, and regard for, the people of the Iowa Department of Transportation and have every confidence they will continue to serve the State of Iowa well as they continue under new leadership. Iowa DOT Director Mark Lowe

This is a developing story.