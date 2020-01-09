Discover remodeling and updating ideas as Iowa Home Expo Returns

DES MOINES– If you’re needing inspiration for your latest home update, then the return of the Iowa Home Expo at the Iowa State Fairgrounds will be the place to go.

Returning January 10-12 for the 20th year, you can check out the latest innovative products for remodeling your home, speak with vendors about the hottest trends for the inside and exterior of your home. All pets are welcome with a signed waiver as the Family Pet Expo returns as well.

This year’s theme is “Home is Where the Heart is, with Tribute to our Veterans”, so admission for Veterans, Active Military and First Responders is free with identification. Admission for adults is $7 and youth 16 and younger are free.

For show times, to download a “buy one, get one FREE” admission coupon, sign your pet waiver, or find out more information about the Iowa Home Show and Family Pet Expo, click here.