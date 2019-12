District settles gender bias suit with former administrator

Officials have not disclosed how much money, if any, will go to Jodie Anderson in the settlement.

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A gender discrimination lawsuit filed by a former school district official in northern Iowa has been settled.

Mason City Schools’ former human resources director Jodie Anderson filed the lawsuit in July 2018, alleging that men employed by the district were being paid more than women for the same categories of work.

The district said in a news release Monday that its insurer wanted to settle in order to “avoid the cost and disruption protracted litigation can cause.”

A trial had been scheduled to begin Jan. 7.

Officials have not disclosed how much money, if any, will go to Anderson in the settlement.