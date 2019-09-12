DMACC students utilizing new scholarship to cover expenses

School has been in session for almost a month, but that doesn’t mean students have stopped thinking about financial aid or how to pay for classes.

The Iowa Last-Dollar Scholarship at Des Moines Area Community College is designed to help two groups of students: Those right out of high school and adults 20 years old and up who are coming back to retrain or looking for a new career field.

“It’s there to pay when you don’t have another federal or state resource to pay for your education,” said DMACC Director of Financial Aid Ean Freels.

Over 1,000 students received the scholarship this year, the first year it’s been offered.

Courtney McCrystal is going to DMACC to become a dental hygienist, and is grateful for the additional help.

“I was able to stay in the program and find money to pay for my extra things, and it was almost a relief,” McCrystal said.

Full details regarding eligibility for the Iowa Last-Dollar Scholarship can be found here.