Two men charged with murder after police say body was concealed, burned at homeless camp

DES MOINES — The Des Moines Police Department have charged two people in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Marshal Johnson, whose body was found at a homeless camp earlier this month.

Detectives have charged 46-year-old Yancy Freland and 26-year-old Bryan Norris. Since July 26th, detectives have learned that Norris shot Johnson in the head, then Freland shot Johnson in the torso. According to officials, Norris then cut Johnson’s neck with a sharp object. Police say the body was wrapped in plastic and partially buried. Over the next days, the two men attempted to burn his remains.

Freland has been in custody of the Iowa Department of Correction since August 23.

Norris has been in custody since September 13th after an officer involved shooting at homeless camp, just south of Terrace Hill.