DNC chair calls for Iowa Democratic Party to ‘immediately begin a recanvass’

FILE – In this Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, file photo, Tom Perez speaks before a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, in Westerville, Ohio. The Democratic National Committee is increasing pressure on its presidential candidates to commit to campaign actively for the party’s nominee in 2020. The unity push from Chairman Perez is part of a wide-ranging voter outreach strategy designed to prevent the mistakes that cost Democrats the 2016 presidential election. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez released a statement Thursday calling on Iowa Democratic leaders to recanvass the entire state to verify caucus results.

Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) February 6, 2020

The results from Monday night have been released slowly by the party, and Local 5 found some inaccuracies in the results on Wednesday afternoon. As of this publication, 97% of the precincts’ results have been reported. Iowa Democratic Party leaders have not indicated since around midnight when they would be releasing the remaining data.

Tom Perez has been vocally frustrated with the caucus debacle, taking to Twitter on Tuesday.

What happened last night in Iowa should never happen again. We have staff working around the clock to assist the Iowa Democratic Party to ensure that all votes are counted. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) February 5, 2020

Some political analysts have speculated that the chaos after the Monday night caucuses may cost the state its first-in-the-nation status. That decision is ultimately made by top party leaders.

Workers for the IDP have been working day and night, according to chairman Troy Price, to get the results out to the public. IDP leaders cited an issue with the app used to report results on Monday night.