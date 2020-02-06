DNC chair calls for Iowa Democratic Party to ‘immediately begin a recanvass’

Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez released a statement Thursday calling on Iowa Democratic leaders to recanvass the entire state to verify caucus results.
The results from Monday night have been released slowly by the party, and Local 5 found some inaccuracies in the results on Wednesday afternoon. As of this publication, 97% of the precincts’ results have been reported. Iowa Democratic Party leaders have not indicated since around midnight when they would be releasing the remaining data.
Tom Perez has been vocally frustrated with the caucus debacle, taking to Twitter on Tuesday.
Some political analysts have speculated that the chaos after the Monday night caucuses may cost the state its first-in-the-nation status. That decision is ultimately made by top party leaders.
Workers for the IDP have been working day and night, according to chairman Troy Price, to get the results out to the public. IDP leaders cited an issue with the app used to report results on Monday night.