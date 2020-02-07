DNC Chair: Iowa caucus debacle is ‘unacceptable’

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee is walking back his call for a sweeping recanvass of the results of the 2020 Iowa caucus.

On Thursday, Tom Perez tweeted out that he wanted a recanvass of the results, citing some inaccuracies that were pointed out by many media outlets, including Local 5. The Iowa Democratic Party responded with a statement, saying that only a presidential candidate’s campaign can call for a recanvass.

Thursday night, Perez went on MSNBC and said he wants to ensure the numbers are accurate.

“We’re all about accuracy. I’m not about how it affects one candidate or another. And I’ve spoken to Senator Sanders, I’ve spoken to Mayor Buttigieg, I’ve spoken to other candidates and I’ve told them our North star is accuracy. We want to make sure that if there’s another issue in another county that there’s a process and that’s why we’ve asked the state party if there are other issues that emerge, let’s take a look at them,” said Perez.

Perez said that he doesn’t want this to happen again.

“This was unacceptable,” said Perez. “That’s why we have people still on the ground there, we completed the counting last night and we’re going to continue not only to work in Iowa, but to learn the lessons of Iowa.”