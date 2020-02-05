DNC Chair: “What happened last night should never happen again.”

FILE – In this Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, file photo, Tom Perez speaks before a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, in Westerville, Ohio. The Democratic National Committee is increasing pressure on its presidential candidates to commit to campaign actively for the party’s nominee in 2020. The unity push from Chairman Perez is part of a wide-ranging voter outreach strategy designed to prevent the mistakes that cost Democrats the 2016 presidential election. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

IOWA — DNC Chair Tom Perez released the following statement Tuesday evening on the Iowa caucuses:

“What happened last night should never happen again. We have staff working around the clock to assist the Iowa Democratic Party to ensure that all votes are counted. It is clear that the app in question did not function adequately. It will not be used in Nevada or anywhere else during the primary election process. The technology vendor must provide absolute transparent accounting of what went wrong.

“Our immediate goal is to ensure that every vote is counted as quickly as possible. Accuracy is our guidepost.

“As frustrating as the last 24 hours have been, let us not lose sight of our ultimate goal: To defeat Donald Trump, to take back our democracy, and to improve the lives of millions by electing Democrats up and down the ballot.”