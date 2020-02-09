DNC chairman expects review of Iowa’s first-in-nation status, will not step down

Democratic National Committee Chairman, Tom Perez, said Sunday that he has no intention of stepping down following criticism over the chaotic Iowa contest, but that there will be a discussion about the state’s status as the first-in-the-nation caucuses.

Following a series of problems in Iowa’s caucuses process that led to a lengthy delay in the publication of the results, the democratic committee, including its candidates have been heavily criticized.

Confusion in the caucuses led to both Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg claiming victory in Iowa, however, Buttigieg held the slim lead over Sanders when the smoke cleared.

The state of Iowa and its political organizers have largely taken the brunt of the blame, and this has caused many around the nation to question whether Iowa should continue to hold the “first-in-the-nation” status in the primary process.

Perez has called for a recanvass of the results and said on Sunday there will be a future conversation about Iowa’s position in the process.

“Well, that’s the conversation that will absolutely happen after this election cycle, and after the last election cycle we had a conversation about two really important things: Super delegate reform and the primary caucus issue that we’re discussing now,” he said. “And that’s going to happen again.”