DNR gives more information about boating accident that left Des Moines man injured

DES MOINES — Local 5 has more information regarding a boating accident on July 4.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, three people were tubing down the Des Moines River with their inflatable tubes tied together by a rope. Around the 6th Street Bridge, the tubes ended up on opposite sides of the bridge pilings. This caused Lee Oakland to fall off of his tube into the fast-moving current of the water without a life jacket.

A passerby boat, operated by Christine Brittain, spotted Oakland in the water bobbing up and down, trying to stay above but getting sucked under by the current. Oakland was yelling for help from Brittain so he didn’t drown. Micheal Brittain, also on the boat, grabbed ahold of Oakland’s arms and held onto him until they could get the boat to the Yacht Club dock. During that move, at some point, Oakland’s foot became entangled in the prop of the Brittains’ boat, severely injuring his foot.

Oakland was transported to a local hospital. No word on his condition. No charges were filed.