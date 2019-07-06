DNR investigating manure discharges due to excessive rainfall

NORTHWESTERN IOWA — The DNR is investigating three manure discharges in northwestern Iowa. The discharges are believed to be caused by excessive rainfall in the area.

In a press release, the DNR says they are investigating Gaylon Rozeboom Feedlot, Remmerde Farms, and Van Essen Feedlot. Each location’s basin is overflowing .

ROCK RAPIDS– The Gayon Rozeboom Feedlot basin is reaching a nearby unnamed tributary of Mud Creek. It is out of its banks due to the excessive rainfall. The owner has been applying manure, however the ground is saturated and the applied manure is running off into the same flooded tributary in a different location. DNR officials have collected water samples. The owner will turn the pumps on and off more frequently to minimize the discharge in the meantime.

ROCK VALLEY– Remmerde Farms’ basin is overflowing and reached a tributary of Dry Creek. The DNR says the owner will pump as often as possible to attempt to eliminate the discharge.

ROCK VALLEY– The discharge at Van Essen Feedlot is coming from a leaking pipe near the basin. The DNR says its staff is working with the owner to determine the cause of it and find possible ways to stop it. A tributary of Dry Creek experienced manure discharge.

The DNR says that all facilities are covered by National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System discharge permits. They also said they will consider enforcement action if appropriate. No fish were reported or observed from these discharges.