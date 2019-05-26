DNR: Two injured after boating incident at Brown’s Lake

SALIX – Two people tubing at Brown’s Lake over the holiday weekend were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were called to a boating incident around 4 p.m. on Saturday at Brown’s Lake. Two tubers, 17-year-old Adreanna Hamman and 39-year-old Bernard Jon Baker, were being pulled behind a boat when the tube hit a stationary boat, causing serious injuries to both tubers.

Both Hamman and Baker were taken to a Sioux City hospital. Hamman has since been transferred to an Omaha hospital and underwent surgery. Baker is still at a Sioux City hospital and is stabilized.

According to the DNR, alcohol and drugs were not factors in this incident. All safety equipment was in place. Charges are pending. Other authorities, including the Woodbury Sheriff’s Office, are involved.