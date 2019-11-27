Do political endorsements still matter?

We’re less than 10 weeks away from the Iowa caucuses and Iowa endorsements for presidential hopefuls are pouring in.

Last week, former Gov. Tom Vilsack endorsed Vice President Joe Biden. A big endorsement to come out of Iowa.

There have been a lot of questions lately if establishment endorsements like Vilsack backing Biden mean more than endorsements from grassroots organizations.

Political experts told Local 5 endorsements from grassroots organizations can be a good sign for candidates trying to get out the vote.

“We know we’ve got to reach out to every caucusgoer, high profile and folks who may not be a newspaper name, but are the sort of folks who can draw a lot of people at their side to help make sure we win,” said Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“Vilsack endorsing Biden is a non-event,” Drake University Political Science Professor Arthur Sanders said.

Sanders said had Vilsack endorsed a lesser known candidate his support may have meant more.

“Had Vilsack endorsed Klobuchar or Buttigieg, that would have been a big deal. That might have convinced some people to take a closer look at those candidates,” Sanders said.

He also said endorsements overall don’t mean as much as they used to.

“Nobody votes for somebody because somebody else said they’re going to vote for them. What it does is make people take a second look,” Sanders said.

According to Sanders, grassroots support could help get out the vote for the caucus.

Especially with a sea of Democratic candidates.

“Just a few votes can make a difference. It can be the difference, the way the Democrats do things, it could be the difference between being viable and getting delegates in a particular district or your supporters having to go find their second choice,” Sanders said.

Sanders told Local 5 the only time big name endorsements will really drive people to vote, or to change their vote, is when it’s an unexpected endorsement.

Such as a known Democrat endorsing a Republican or vice versa.