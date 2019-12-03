Do you know these men? Ankeny PD says they’re suspects in a robbery

ANKENY — Police are asking the public for information about a robbery that happened Saturday night.
The Ankeny Police Department say they responded Saturday night around 6 p.m. to a robbery in the parking lot at the Wal-Mart on National Drive.
According to the victim, three men approached him while he was parked in his car.
One of the men reached through the driver’s side window, pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The suspects then fled on foot.
A press release from the Ankeny Police Department released these descriptions of the suspects:
- Suspect 1- White male wearing a black sweatshirt with an unknown logo and dark blue jeans
- Suspect 2- White male wearing a black sweatshirt and light blue jeans
- Suspect 3- Black male wearing a grey sweatshirt, khaki pants and red shoes
Ankeny police are asking for anyone with information about the suspects to call the department at 515-289-5240.