Do you know this man? He’s suspected of being involved in downtown Des Moines burglaries

DES MOINES – Police want your help in locating a man who is suspected of being involved in several burglaries in downtown Des Moines.

20-year-old Justus Flactiff has multiple arrest warrants in connection to burglaries in the downtown Des Moines neighborhoods, according to Des Moines police. During attempts to locate Flactiff, detectives located nearly 15 bicycles at a homeless camp. Some were reported as stolen; others are suspected to be stolen.

Anyone with information regarding Flactiff’s location is asked to call Det. Mike Roth at 515-237-1314, or you may submit tips through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400; online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.