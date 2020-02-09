Dog hurt after shooting inside Des Moines apartment, suspect taken into custody

Des Moines Police said no people were hurt in the gunfire, but a dog was shot multiple times.

DES MOINES — A Des Moines man is in the Polk County Jail, following reports of gunfire inside of an apartment that hurt a pet early Sunday.

Police were called to an apartment complex near SE King Avenue and SE 22nd Street before 5:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said the suspect, Missael Campos, ran away. They say Campos tried to target a 19-year-old man, of whom they say the suspect was arguing with.

Police while said no persons were hurt in the gunfire, a dog was shot multiple times. Police took the dog to an emergency veterinary clinic. They say it is receiving care, but isn’t expected to survive.

Police were later able to find Campos near SE 22nd Street and Hartford Avenue. Officers believed Campos was under the influence of narcotics. He was taken to a local hospital, before being booked.

Among the charges Campos faces are Attempted Murder and Interference With Official Acts. Des Moines Police said other charges are possible.

