Dominant with the Disc: Top Athletes come to Des Moines for tournament

DES MOINES – If you’ve ever dabbled in the game of disc golf, you know it’s not an easy game.

This weekend, the city is hosting its annual disc golf tournament. About 270 athletes signed up for it, which is a record turnout. That means some of the top athletes in the nation are here, and even one competitor from Australia.

The rounds are being played at parks all across the city. Organizers say there’s a lot more to the game than meets the eye.

“A lot of people are surprised by how much money there is in the professional side of this sport,” said Matt Schlabach, who is directing the tournament for the second time. “We have over $5,000 added cash, and there are people from all over the country that play. It’s a lot more than just throwing a Frisbee in the park.”

If you want to see the final round on Sunday afternoon, it’s at Walnut Ridge Park. It starts at 1 p.m.

