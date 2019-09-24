Donate a new coat, receive a free beer

DES MOINES— The colder months are approaching and this weekend, you can help students stay warm all winter long by participating in Confluence Brewing Company’s coat drive.

“[It] started a while back when we took part of a large national cause that helped the campfires out in California through Sierra Nevada, that we thought how can we help people closer to home?,” said Eric Selander, the Sales and Distribution Manager for Confluence Brewing Company. “And then I reached out to my wife who’s a behavioral strategist for the Des Moines Public Schools who put me in contact with someone over at River Woods who said a prominent charity doesn’t give coats anymore, so they’re in desperate need. So we reached out and said ‘What can we do?’ And we thought coat drive would be probably the best bet.”

Confluence will be accepting coat donations starting at noon on Saturday, September 28th. When you bring in a new coat you will receive a free beer. For every pint sold, Confluence will additionally donate one dollar to Woods Elementary School to assist with the purchase of winter coats for students.

For more about the coat drive click here.