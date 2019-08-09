Donate to a great cause by parking in the VFW lot

Thursday was Heroes Day at the Iowa State Fair and there’s an easy way to help all of the heroes that are among us everyday and that is by parking in the VFW Lot on Dean Avenue.

The lot is just two blocks west of the fairgrounds and you can park there for just a suggested donation of five dollars. You can take a free shuttle from the 7:00 a.m.m to 7:00 p.m.

This fundraiser helps pay for all of their service programs; from homeless outreach, to funerals and even scholarships.

This Saturday at the VFW, they will be holding a free breakfast that families can grab before heading off to the fair.