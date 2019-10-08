Donations stolen from Animal Lifeline Thrift Shop

DES MOINES — The Animal Lifeline Thrift Shop in Des Moines was broken into Sunday, with its cash register and donation box both stolen.

Animal Lifeline Director of Development Stacie Leinen believes around $200 in cash was taken, as well as the cash register which costs about $1,900 itself.

“We’re doing some fundraising efforts for not only the monetary but the equipment we had to replace,” Leinen said. “Anything extra will, sadly, probably go to extra security efforts instead of animals.”

Surveillance video showed someone possibly going store to store in the thrift shop and surrounding businesses, but the dark footage couldn’t capture any clear images.

“The money raised here goes to all the animals,” said Linda Raeford, a frequent visitor to the thrift shop. “It’s too bad they didn’t think of them.”

If you’d like to donate, you can visit Animal Lifeline’s website. The organization also has their Paws & Claws Benefit Auction scheduled for November 2.