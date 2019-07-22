Don’t swim at these state park beaches right now

DES MOINES – Swimming is not recommended at a handful of state park beaches, according to the latest warnings from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Beaches that exceed Iowa’s geometric mean water quality standard for indicator bacteria (the geometric mean of 5 samples in a 30-day period exceeds 126 colony-forming units of E. coli bacteria per 100 ml of water) will be posted with a warning sign that state, “Swimming is Not Recommended”.

Right now, these are the following beaches that you should not swim at, according to the DNR:

-McIntosh Woods Beach

-George Wyth Beach

-Lake Macbride Beach

– Lake Ahquabi Beach

– Lake Keomah Beach

– Green Valley Beach

– Lake of Three Fires Beach

– Lake Darling Beach

You can read a full list and see the interactive map here.