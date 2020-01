MARION COUNTY – The Iowa Department of Transportation is reporting that north-central and eastern Iowa roads are up to 100 percent ice-covered and are very slick Wednesday morning.

The DOT reported that Highway 5 is completely covered with ice. Bridges and on and off ramps are especially dangerous, according to the DOT.

Highway 69 in Des Moines was closed early Wednesday morning because of a jack-knifed semi. Plows are on the highways and interstate maintaining the roads.