Downtown Des Moines Skatepark is now fully funded

DES MOINES — A project that would create the largest skatepark in the nation has met its fundraising goal, organizers announced Friday.

The Lauridsen Skatepark’s goal of $6.3 million was met thanks to a $1.6 million contribution from the Lauridsen Family Foundation and a $500,000 grant from Enhance Iowa.

Now that the goal has been met, there’s a lot of buzz from the community about making the skatepark a reality.

“I’ve heard from kids and young adults throughout the community and they cannot contain their excitement for this skatepark,” Skate DSM Chair Norm Sterzenbach said in a statement.

The $6.3 million figure includes two phases: the first $3.6 million will go toward making the terrain skatable. The rest will go toward adding in a spectator park, complete with viewing platforms, shade structures, natural landscaping and handicap-accessible walkways.

The Lauridsen Skatepark will be located in downtown Des Moines, adjacent to the Principal Riverwalk Park between 2nd Street and the Des Moines River. The park is expected to be open for skating by spring or summer 2020.