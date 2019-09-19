Downtown worker recounts sight of man who set himself on fire at Central Library

DES MOINES — Police have identified 36-year-old Davis Franklin Smith as the man who set himself on fire at the Central Library and later died.

Smith, who’s last known address was in Alaska, dumped an unknown fluid on himself in the library breezeway to start the fire shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

“I saw the security guard put him out with a fire extinguisher and then I saw a smoldering body,” said Nathan Schiltz, who witnessed the incident.

Staff at the library acted fast, evacuating families and attempting to help Smith.

“All we saw was that he was pouring liquid on himself,” said Des Moines Public Library Director Sue Woody. “We immediately called the authorities and first responders were here so quickly, as well as our staff. We even had some patrons that jumped in and helped us out.”

The library resumed normal operating hours Wednesday morning.