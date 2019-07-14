Dozens gathered to remember those killed in Srebrenica Genocide

DES MOINES – It’s been 24 years since over 8,300 people were killed in the Srebrenica Genocide.

On Saturday, dozens gathered to remember those lives lost. The Bosniak American Association of Iowa partnered with the Brenton Skating Plaza to host a walk and commemoration ceremony.

“We honor and remember because we hope no one forgets something like this. We hope it’s taught in schools. It’s important to know,” said the secretary of BAAI, Amra Klempic.

