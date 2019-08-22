DraftKings bringing sports betting to Wild Rose Casino locations

The DraftKings logo is displayed at the sports betting company headquarters, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

There will be more options for sports betting in Iowa after Draftkings announced it will offer sports betting at Wild Rose Casino’s three Iowa locations

DraftKings will be the retail and mobile partner for Wild Rose and their casino locations in Clinton, Emmetsburg and Jefferson after the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved the applications Thursday.

Wild Rose officials chose to work with DraftKings after taking a look at the sports betting landscape nationwide.

“Sports betting is the most energizing change in Iowa gaming since the slot machine,” Wild Rose Casino Chief Operating Officer Tom Timmons said. “We couldn’t be more excited to be the first Iowa casino company to partner with DraftKings, which we view as the most recognizable name in sports gaming.”

DratKings also expressed optimism about the partnership.

“DraftKings is thrilled to work with Wild Rose to bring our online sportsbook product to sports fans in Iowa,” DraftKings Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder Matt Kalish said. “We look forward to fueling fans’ passion and competitive spirit while building on the success we’ve seen in the other states we serve.”

Iowa law requires customers to physically go to the casino to register for mobile sports betting until January 1, 2021. After that, they can sign up outside the casino.

Besides the three Wild Rose properties, there are 11 others in Iowa that are approved for sports betting.

For a list of some of the other rules regarding sports betting in Iowa, click here.