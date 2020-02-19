DraftKings unveils mobile sportsbook app across Iowa

FILE – In this May 2, 2019, file photo, the DraftKings logo is displayed at the sports betting company headquarters in Boston. Sports gambling giant DraftKings won’t give a former “Bachelor” contestant the $1 million prize for winning an online fantasy football contest after she and her husband were accused of cheating.Jade Roper-Tolbert beat more than 100,000 entries to take the top prize, but some in the fantasy sports community were quick to allege she coordinated with her husband, Tanner Tolbert, to submit more than the maximum 150 entries. Roper-Tolbert was no longer listed as the winner Saturday. A DraftKings statement says the company decided to update the standings for several contests and did not elaborate. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

You'll have to register in person before placing your bets online

BOSTON, Mass. – A new mobile and online sportsbook debuted across the state of Iowa on Wednesday.

DraftKings Inc. says its mobile app is now available to anyone 21 years of age or older in Iowa to place bets on teams and sporting events, so long as they register in person at the one of the three Wild Rose casinos, which are located in Clinton, Emmetsburg, and Jefferson.

The launch of the new app comes after the fall 2019 opening of three Wild Rose Sportsbooks in Iowa.

Is this heaven?



No, it’s mobile sportsbook, now available in Iowa.



FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/oEthNzTszb pic.twitter.com/yJpbVordkC — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 19, 2020

“DraftKings has seen steady fan engagement in Iowa during the last few months at our three Wild Rose sportsbooks across the state, and we couldn’t be more excited to provide customers with our state-of the-art mobile sports-betting platform,” said Matt Kalish, President, DraftKings North America and cofounder.

According to information released from DraftKings, sports bettors in Iowa will be able to place bets on all major U.S. sports, including professional and college football, baseball, professional and college basketball, hockey, golf, and auto racing.

You won’t be able to place online bets right away if you don’t properly register first. Iowa law requires bettors to finalize their DraftKings mobile and online sports betting registration in person at a Wild Rose-DraftKings sportsbook in Clinton, Emmetsburg or Jefferson.

After registering in person, DraftKings customers can bet via the Sportsbook mobile app and online site from anywhere in the state.

DraftKings says customers will no longer be required to register in person for the mobile app after January 1, 2021. Until then, registration is a must.